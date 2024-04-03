KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 April 2024 at 04:48 PM EDT. 19 Comments
KDE
A day after explicit sync support was merged for XWayland, a week after explicit sync support for Mesa Vulkan drivers hit Mesa 24.1, and GNOME's Mutter enabling explicit sync at the end of March, KDE's KWin compositor has now merged its Wayland explicit sync support!

The four month old merge request by KDE developer Xaver Hugl to implement the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol within KWin has landed. As Xaver noted in the merge request:
"Once the matching Xwayland and NVidia driver updates are out, most problems with NVidia on Wayland will be gone."

A few days earlier Xaver went on to note the importance of Wayland explicit sync support and especially around the NVIDIA proprietary driver benefits for improving its Wayland support.

KDE explicit sync merged


As of this afternoon the KWin explicit sync support in place for Plasma 6.1 due out in mid-June.
