KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 April 2024 at 08:45 AM EDT. 77 Comments
KDE
With the recent Mesa 24.1 support for Wayland explicit sync with Vulkan drivers, GNOME merging explicit sync support, Wayland-Protocols 1.34 introducing linux-drm-syncobj, and XWayland explicit sync also nearing the state of being merged, there's been much talk recently about Wayland explicit sync. KDE KWin developer Xaver Hugl has written a detailed blog post for those interested in the topic.

Xaver Hugl has written a lengthy blog post explaining why Wayland explicit sync is a big deal and the issues it overcomes compared to the implicit sync model.

Steam on Linux with Wayland


Besides some small-ish performance benefits, the big benefit for end-users with Wayland explicit sync is the NVIDIA proprietary driver being able to support it and in turn ironing out some of the remaining Wayland support challenges for that closed-source driver. NVIDIA on Wayland flickering issues, frame pacing problems, and other challenges will be overcome with the NVIDIA explicit sync driver support paired with the Wayland compositor support and the likes of capable XWayland.
"With the explicit sync protocol being implemented in compositors and very soon in Xwayland and the proprietary NVidia driver, all those problems will finally be a thing of the past, and the biggest remaining blocker for NVidia users to switch to Wayland will be gone."

Those wishing to learn more can read Xaver's blog post for all the details. The KWin merge request for implementing linux-drm-syncobj-v1 for explicit sync remains open with it still undergoing code review.
77 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 6 Can Now Sync Your RGB-Backlit Keyboard With Your Desktop's Accent Color
KDE Introduces New Marknote App
KDE Plasma 6 Refinements Continue, Fixes 3+ Important Crashes This Week
KDE Sees A Number Of Regression Fixes & Some Crash Fixes This Week
KDE Continuing To Land More Fixes, Eye More Features For Plasma 6.1
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Delivers Another Week Worth Of Bug Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS