Mesa 24.1 Merges Vulkan Support For Wayland Explicit Sync
Mesa 24.1's Vulkan windowing system integration (WSI) code now has support for the Wayland linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization support.
Wayland Protocols 1.34 released near the end of March introduced the new linux-drm-syncobj protocol for allowing explicit synchronization under Wayland using DRM sync objects. This has been much sought after for improving synchronization support for Vulkan/OpenGL games and the like. The GNOME compositor merged support for implementing this protocol last week and now Mesa 24.1 has landed its support for the Vulkan drivers via the WSI integration. This protocol is also a big deal for NVIDIA's proprietary Linux graphics driver for working out some of its remaining Wayland issues. Valve's Gamescope compositor already has explicit sync support merged besides the GNOME Mutter code while the KDE Kwin and wlroots merge requests remain open. XWayland support for explicit GPU synchronization is also nearing the finish line.
Joshua Ashton with Valve authroed Mesa's wsi: Implement explicit sync for Wayland merge request that introduces this support. As of this morning it's in Mesa Git. Mesa 24.1 should be out as stable around the end of May.
