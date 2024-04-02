Mesa 24.1 Merges Vulkan Support For Wayland Explicit Sync

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 April 2024 at 11:26 AM EDT. 11 Comments
MESA
Mesa 24.1's Vulkan windowing system integration (WSI) code now has support for the Wayland linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization support.

Wayland Protocols 1.34 released near the end of March introduced the new linux-drm-syncobj protocol for allowing explicit synchronization under Wayland using DRM sync objects. This has been much sought after for improving synchronization support for Vulkan/OpenGL games and the like. The GNOME compositor merged support for implementing this protocol last week and now Mesa 24.1 has landed its support for the Vulkan drivers via the WSI integration. This protocol is also a big deal for NVIDIA's proprietary Linux graphics driver for working out some of its remaining Wayland issues. Valve's Gamescope compositor already has explicit sync support merged besides the GNOME Mutter code while the KDE Kwin and wlroots merge requests remain open. XWayland support for explicit GPU synchronization is also nearing the finish line.

Mesa Wayland explicit sync merged


Joshua Ashton with Valve authroed Mesa's wsi: Implement explicit sync for Wayland merge request that introduces this support. As of this morning it's in Mesa Git. Mesa 24.1 should be out as stable around the end of May.
11 Comments
Related News
Asahi AGX Gallium3D Driver Sees Big Sync For Mesa 24.1 To Improve Apple Silicon Graphics
NVK Driver Adds Vendor ID Workaround For Games Expecting NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Raspberry Pi "V3DV" Vulkan Driver Now Supports Dynamic Rendering
The Significant Corporate Importance & Pressure Around Mesa Open-Source Linux 3D Drivers
Mesa 24.0.3 Released With Many Graphics Driver Bug Fixes
Blumenkrantz Picks His Next Battle: Mesa's DRI Interfaces
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
GitHub Disables The XZ Repository Following Today's Malicious Disclosure
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization