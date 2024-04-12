Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Frameworks 6.1 Released With Many Improvements & Fixes
KDE Frameworks 6.1 is out with dozens of updates to these many components that complement the Qt toolkit for powering the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE Gear apps. Among the changes to find with KDE Frameworks 6.1 include:
- Many updates to the Breeze icon theme, including various new icons.
- A ton of fixes to KIO.
- Cleanups and numerous improvements to Kirigami.
- Various components have been updated to avoid accidentally trying to use DBus on Windows or macOS builds.
- Fixing of empty charts when using Intel graphics with KQuickCharts by generating a default set of GLSL shaders.
- KStatusNotifierItem improves activating the associated window on Wayland so the status notifiers better match the KDE X11 behavior.
- KSVG now supports loading SVGs from QRC files.
- KWindowSystem KKeyserver adds support for modifier keys.
- KDE's synthax highlighting now supports GPRbuild syntax.
- Countless other bug fixes and improvements.
More details on the KDE Frameworks 6.1 release via the release announcement on KDE.org.