KDE's Busy Week With Landing Explicit Sync & Many Other Changes

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 April 2024 at 06:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE developers had a very busy week with a lot of new feature work continuing to land for Plasma 6.1 plus continuing to address bugs and other fallout from the recent Plasma 6 introduction.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary of all the interesting KDE Plasma / KDE Gear / KDE Frameworks changes for the week. This week's highlights include items such as:

- KWin explicit sync support was merged to much excitement. Wayland explicit sync support is coming together in the ecosystem for improving the NVIDIA proprietary driver support and making Wayland more robust in general. KDE Plasma 6.1 users will find this explicit sync support on the KDE side.

- Improved visual quality of cross-screen screenshots via Spectacle. Spectacle's blurs / shadows / pixelation effects are also better quality.

- The KWrite text editor now has a hamburger menu by default rather than the traditional menu bar.

- Middle clicking a desktop in KWin's Overview effect no longer instantly removes it.

- The radius of rounded corners throughout Breeze-themed UI elements has been standardized to 5px.

- Numerous UI improvements and other enhancements.

- Plasma's Night Light feature will stop connecting to Mozilla Location Services for geolocation data if you don't have the Night Light transition time feature turned on.

- Plasma stops crashing when you close the notification that lets you undo removing an icon widget.

- Plasma 6.1 fixes a problem when creating new WireGuard VPNs.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
