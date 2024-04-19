Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
KDE Developers Work Through More Bug Fixes & Features For Plasma 6.1
KDE developers remain very busy still addressing various bugs exposed by the recent Plasma 6.0 release as well as working toward the Plasma 6.1 release. Some of this week's highlights include:
- Various fixes for issues presented by the Qt 6.7 toolkit.
- Closing your laptop lid with the keyboard backlight on will restore it to the same brightness level when opening the lid.
- Plasma 6.1 on Wayland will support the ConnectToEIS method for the remote desktop portal so apps like Synergy and Barrier that have Wayland support for sending emulated input events will now better leverage it.
- Spectacle has regained the "blur factor" feature.
- Improvements to the KDE Welcome Center appearance.
- The KDE System Settings Night Light page for begin/end time are now more convenient spinboxes.
- Various Plasma crash fixes.
- Plasma 6.0.5 will fix the screen chooser OSD to work as expected on X11.
- Fixing a "major regression" that prevented the LUKS-encrypted disks from being decrypted by KDE software using the Solid framework.
- Kolourpaint has been ported to the Qt 6 toolkit.
More details on the changes over on Nate's blog.