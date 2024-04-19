KDE Developers Work Through More Bug Fixes & Features For Plasma 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 April 2024 at 06:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary to outline all of the prominent feature work and fixes that landed in the KDE space this week.

KDE developers remain very busy still addressing various bugs exposed by the recent Plasma 6.0 release as well as working toward the Plasma 6.1 release. Some of this week's highlights include:

- Various fixes for issues presented by the Qt 6.7 toolkit.

- Closing your laptop lid with the keyboard backlight on will restore it to the same brightness level when opening the lid.

- Plasma 6.1 on Wayland will support the ConnectToEIS method for the remote desktop portal so apps like Synergy and Barrier that have Wayland support for sending emulated input events will now better leverage it.

- Spectacle has regained the "blur factor" feature.

- Improvements to the KDE Welcome Center appearance.

- The KDE System Settings Night Light page for begin/end time are now more convenient spinboxes.

- Various Plasma crash fixes.

- Plasma 6.0.5 will fix the screen chooser OSD to work as expected on X11.

- Fixing a "major regression" that prevented the LUKS-encrypted disks from being decrypted by KDE software using the Solid framework.

- Kolourpaint has been ported to the Qt 6 toolkit.

More details on the changes over on Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Ships With Dozens Of Bug Fixes
KDE's Busy Week With Landing Explicit Sync & Many Other Changes
KDE Frameworks 6.1 Released With Many Improvements & Fixes
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
KDE Plasma 6 Can Now Sync Your RGB-Backlit Keyboard With Your Desktop's Accent Color
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Now Available For Testing
Proposed "LibGodot" Lets You Embed Godot Game Engine Into Other Apps