KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta Released With Many Improvements, Wayland Support Maturing
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 May 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT. 28 Comments
KDE --
The KDE development community today announced the release of the Plasma 5.25 beta.

KDE Plasma 5.25 this cycle continued advancing its Wayland support with the KWin compositor now more mature and various improvements/fixes landing. Plasma 5.25 also has a number of workspace UX enhancements, an optional floating panel for Plasma Themes, numerous gestures improvements, various new KWin effects, Discover has overhauled its app page, and much more.


KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta


More details on the many changes to find with Plasma 5.25 Beta can be found via KDE.org. Plasma 5.25 is aiming for its stable debut on 14 June.
28 Comments
Related News
KDE Lands More Plasma Wayland Improvements & Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25
KDE Plasma 5.25's Exciting Improvements For KWin, Continued Wayland Optimizations
KDE Begins Shifting Focus To Fixing Bugs For Plasma 5.25
TDE R14.0.12 Released For Pushing The KDE 3.5 Experience In 2022
KDE Ends Out April Porting More Software To Qt Quick
KDE Plasma Lands More Fixes, Theme Handling Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19
Ubuntu's Chromium Snap Now Allows Enabling Native Wayland Support
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements
Connecting Intel Alder Lake Systems Via USB4/Thunderbolt Can Be Faster Come Linux 5.19
Intel Gets Back To Working On Linear Address Masking Support For The Linux Kernel