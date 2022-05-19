KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta Released With Many Improvements, Wayland Support Maturing

The KDE development community today announced the release of the Plasma 5.25 beta.
KDE Plasma 5.25 this cycle continued advancing its Wayland support with the KWin compositor now more mature and various improvements/fixes landing. Plasma 5.25 also has a number of workspace UX enhancements, an optional floating panel for Plasma Themes, numerous gestures improvements, various new KWin effects, Discover has overhauled its app page, and much more.
More details on the many changes to find with Plasma 5.25 Beta can be found via KDE.org. Plasma 5.25 is aiming for its stable debut on 14 June.
