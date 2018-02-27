KDE Plasma 5 Should Soon Finally Be Ready For FreeBSD Ports
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 February 2018 at 05:49 AM EST. 1 Comment
Adriaan de Groot continues working on improving the KDE stack for FreeBSD. The moment is finally near where KDE Plasma 5 along with the modern KDE Applications stack should soon be available via the FreeBSD Ports collection.

In preparation for finally having the modern KDE desktop stack available via FreeBSD Ports, the older KDE4 ports have been moved aside (but are still accessible via x11/kde4). KDE4 will continue to work for those who have already installed it on FreeBSD, but they are reorganizing these packages in preparation for pushing out the modern KDE Plasma 5 + Apps stack.

Right now those involved with the KDE-on-FreeBSD efforts are getting Qt 5.10 into good shape for this popular BSD platform, CMake 3.11 will be landing soon, and the KDE5 import branch is being prepped for landing.

Adriaan ended his brief status update on the effort with, "So we’ve been saying Real Soon Now ™ for years, but things are Realer Sooner Nower ™ now."
