KDE Developers Beating The Summer Heat By Fixing Up Recent Regressions

This week KDE developers have seen a lot of bug and regression fixes materialize for Plasma and other components.KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary for the happenings on this open-source desktop environment. Among the changes for the past week include:- Recent regressions in KDE Plasma 5.19 being fixed up.- Many fixes for Get New [Thing].- The system tray battery applet will now report when the power source currently powering the system isn't supplying enough power to charge the system.- The KDE Properties Dialog can now display SHA512 checksums for files.- KRunner can now display bookmarks from the Falkon web browser.- Various new features for Okular.More details on the fixes and features this week via Nate's blog