KDE Developers Beating The Summer Heat By Fixing Up Recent Regressions

This week KDE developers have seen a lot of bug and regression fixes materialize for Plasma and other components.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary for the happenings on this open-source desktop environment. Among the changes for the past week include:
- Recent regressions in KDE Plasma 5.19 being fixed up.
- Many fixes for Get New [Thing].
- The system tray battery applet will now report when the power source currently powering the system isn't supplying enough power to charge the system.
- The KDE Properties Dialog can now display SHA512 checksums for files.
- KRunner can now display bookmarks from the Falkon web browser.
- Various new features for Okular.
More details on the fixes and features this week via Nate's blog.
