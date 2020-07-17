KDE Developers Beating The Summer Heat By Fixing Up Recent Regressions
This week KDE developers have seen a lot of bug and regression fixes materialize for Plasma and other components.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary for the happenings on this open-source desktop environment. Among the changes for the past week include:

- Recent regressions in KDE Plasma 5.19 being fixed up.

- Many fixes for Get New [Thing].

- The system tray battery applet will now report when the power source currently powering the system isn't supplying enough power to charge the system.

- The KDE Properties Dialog can now display SHA512 checksums for files.

- KRunner can now display bookmarks from the Falkon web browser.

- Various new features for Okular.

More details on the fixes and features this week via Nate's blog.
