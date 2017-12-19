Debian Had A Successful 2017 With The Release Of "Stretch"

The Debian project had a very successful year with the release of Debian 9 "Stretch" and let's not forget about Debian GNU/Hurd 2017, the installer alpha test releases beginning for Buster, Devuan 1.0 as Debian without systemd, and the continued maintenance releases.

In looking back at Debian's accomplishments for 2017, here's a look at the most popular Debian articles on Phoronix this calendar year.Debian 9.0 "Stretch" has seen UEFI Secure Boot support no longer being considered a release blocker but is now just a stretch goal for this upcoming release.Debian 9.0 "Stretch" is now frozen for its anticipated release later this year.The soft freeze is now upon us for Debian 9.0 "Stretch" while the full freeze will happen in February.Debian developer Dmitry Bogatov was arrested by Russian authorities for running a Tor exit node and accused of supporting terrorism.While waiting for the upcoming Debian 9.0 "Stretch" release, Debian 8.8 has shipped this weekend as the latest stable update.Debian 9.0 now has an official release date.Debian project leader Mehdi Dogguy has written a status update concerning the work going on for the first two months of 2017.Debian developers are preparing for the final phase of the development freeze on Debian 9.0 "Stretch" and it's looking like the official release might not be too far out.Debian Linux is now available for running on NVIDIA's Jetson TX1 developer board powered by their Tegra X1 SoC.The first release candidate is now available for Devuan, the fork of Debian that rids the system of systemd.Devuan 1.0 is now officially available, the fork of Debian aiming for "init freedom" and shipping without systemd.Debian developers continue making progress with a -- currently unofficial -- port of their Linux operating system to RISC-V.Debian developers are evaluating whether to continue producing "Debian Live" images or not. Should they go away, there would no longer be a Live DVD/CD/USB environment to try out the operating system short of going through the Debian Installer process.For those riding Debian 8 "Jessie" until the stable debut of Debian 9 "Stretch", Debian 8.7 is available this weekend.The second release candidate to the Debian Installer for the upcoming Debian 9.0 "Stretch" release is now available.Yesterday I published Skylake Iris Pro Graphics benchmarks on Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, Antergos, and Clear Linux using a Skull Canyon NUC. That was fun but then I decided to ring in the new year by running even more benchmarks, so if you're curious how the Debian 9 "testing" performance fits among these other distributions, here are those results.LMDE, the Linux Mint Debian Edition that's using Debian GNU/Linux as a base in place of Ubuntu, has out new ISO images.Not only is Debian 9.0 released as the main GNU/Linux OS, but also Debian GNU/Hurd is now out with a major release as their pairing of the GNU user-land with Hurd in place of the Linux kernel.Debian GNU/Linux 9.1 and 8.9 were both released today.The fourth release candidate of the installer for the upcoming Debian 9.0 "Stretch" release is now available.