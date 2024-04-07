Debian Policy 4.7 Outlines Latest Packaging/System Guidelines

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 7 April 2024 at 06:17 AM EDT. 12 Comments
DEBIAN
A new version of the Debian Policy Manual has been published that outlines the policy requirements for Debian around the package archive and various design matters of the platform.

Debian Policy 4.7 recognizes the recent introduction of the non-free-firmware archive to Debian, allowing hard links within source packages, and packages that start/stop services most include systemd units unless they are explicitly intended for alternative init systems.

The change-log from today's Debian Policy 4.7 announcement includes:
2.2.1
Document that source packages in the *main* archive area may build binary packages in the *contrib* archive area, although this is discouraged unless the source package is inconvenient to split. This does not relax the requirement that source packages in *main* must not have build dependencies outside of *main*.

2.2.2
The ``non-free-firmware`` archive area has been added.

3.9
Maintainer scripts should use native overriding mechanisms instead of dpkg-divert, wherever possible. Maintainer scripts must not divert configuration files used by systemd components.

Maintainer scripts must not use the alternatives system for systemd configuration files.

4.8
Hard links are permitted in source packages.

4.9
For packages in contrib, and for packages in non-free with ``Autobuild: yes``, required targets in d/rules are no longer permitted to attempt network access. Previously, only packages in main had this restriction.

5.6.13
The ``Description`` field is not present in ``.changes`` files if no binary packages are being uploaded.

5.6.19
The ``Binary`` field is not present in ``.changes`` files if no binary packages are being uploaded.

6.3
Packages that automatically start or stop system services must include ``systemd`` units unless the service is only intended for use on systems running alternative init systems. Previously, ``systemd`` also supported init scripts, but that support is being removed.

The policy changes go into effect now for Debian Sid development.
12 Comments
Related News
Debian 12.5 Released To Provide The Latest Security & Bug Fixes
Debian 64-bit time_t Transition Underway For Addressing Y2038 Problem On 32-bit Systems
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
Debian 12.4 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS