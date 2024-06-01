Debian Has Yet To Establish Firm Stance On The Use Of AI
While the Gentoo Linux project recently established an AI policy to forbid contributions to the project made using any AI tools/assistance and NetBSD also came out with a similar policy against AI-generated code, the Debian project for now has no project-wide policy regarding AI.
Recently elected Debian Project Leader Andreas Tille posted a mailing list message today with various updates now that he's at the helm of the Debian project. Among those was pointing out a recent mailing list discussion over the pros and cons of leveraging AI within Debian.
This mailing list thread was started last month to begin sharing thoughts on the use of AI within Debian. But for now the discussion seems to have largely concluded but without any consensus on the matter. There's nothing for Debian as a project to vote on at this point and so for now the matter of AI-generated content/assets within Debian will be left to individual teams to decide.
No doubt with time they will likely come to a position of deciding how Debian as a whole should deal with AI, but that time isn't yet.
The DPL updates today also point out a recent discussion over adding blends support to the Debian Installer. If that is finally tackled it will close a 21 year old bug report for Debian.
