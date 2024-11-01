Debian 13 Is Quickly Approaching - Desktop Artwork Voting Now Underway

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 19 November 2024 at 08:37 AM EST. 5 Comments
The Debian 13 "Trixie" release is slated for 2025 and with the artwork voting now underway for the default desktop theme is a reminder that the release is quickly approaching.

Debian Developer Jonathan Carter began his mailing list post announcing the artwork survey with, "While we don't yet have official freeze dates yet, I can assure you that it is coming! And with that, it's that time of the development cycle to choose the desktop artwork to be used in the next Debian release."

Now through 30 November is voting for helping to pick the default theme of Debian 13 Trixie. The options include:

Debian 13 artwork proposals


The artwork options for Debian 13 now being voted on can be explored on the Debian Wiki.

While no official freeze dates have been set yet, with Debian 12 "Bookworm" artwork voting was at the end of 2022 while the stable Debian 12.0 came in June 2023. More than likely we will see Debian 13.0 released between June and August of 2025 if their typically release cadence holds, but we'll wait for the official freeze dates to see how the rest of the Trixie cycle plays out.
