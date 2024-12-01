Debian 13 Desktop Theme Finalized Ahead Of Next Year's Release
As a follow-up to last month's article around the Debian 13 release processes continuing and desktop artwork voting underway for Debian 13 "Trixie", the winning desktop theme/artwork was announced today.
Jonathan Carter announced today that Elise Couper's artwork is the winning theme for Debian 13 and to be used by default:
More artwork images can be found via the Debian Wiki.
Debian 13 freeze dates let alone the release date haven't yet been determined but if traditions hold the Debian 13.0 release will likely occur around mid-year of 2025.
