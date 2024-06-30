Debian 12.6 Released With Many Security Updates & Bug Fixes

For those on the Debian stable train, Debian 12.6 is out this weekend as the newest point release to Debian Bookworm.

Debian 12.6 brings in a variety of package updates to address various outstanding security issues and bug fixes.

Debian 12.6 fixes remote code execution issues within the BlueZ Bluetooth stack, updated to the Linux 6.1.0-22 kernel, security fixes to Emacs, a new upstream release of Flatpak, updated the available NVIDIA graphics drivers for security fixes and newer kernel compatibility, preparing to switch to the NVIDIA 535 series LTS drivers, force system dependency loading for the PHP packages, and hundreds of other package updates.

Debian 12 installer


Downloads and more details on this routine maintenance update to Debian 12 can be found via Debian.org.
