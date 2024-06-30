Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Debian 12.6 Released With Many Security Updates & Bug Fixes
Debian 12.6 brings in a variety of package updates to address various outstanding security issues and bug fixes.
Debian 12.6 fixes remote code execution issues within the BlueZ Bluetooth stack, updated to the Linux 6.1.0-22 kernel, security fixes to Emacs, a new upstream release of Flatpak, updated the available NVIDIA graphics drivers for security fixes and newer kernel compatibility, preparing to switch to the NVIDIA 535 series LTS drivers, force system dependency loading for the PHP packages, and hundreds of other package updates.
Downloads and more details on this routine maintenance update to Debian 12 can be found via Debian.org.