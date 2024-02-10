Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Debian 12.5 Released To Provide The Latest Security & Bug Fixes
Debian 12.5 is the newest update for the Debian "Bookworm" series. Debian 12.5 updates packages like FileZilla and Dropbear for the Terrapin Attack, the ISL package has been fixed for use on older CPUs, updated timezone data, an infinite loop issue is fixed with PyPDF/PyPDF2, BerkeleyDB read-only back-end support is now enabled for RPM, updated timezone data, and dozens of other security fixes as well as general bug fixes.
The security fixes span from Chromium and LibreOffice to the X.Org Server, cURL, Firefox ESR, OpenJDK, and plenty of other widely-used software.
Downloads and more details on the Debian 12.5 point release via Debian.org.