Debian 12.5 Released To Provide The Latest Security & Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 11 February 2024 at 12:00 AM EST. 6 Comments
DEBIAN
Debian 12.5 is out this weekend as the newest stable point release for this widely-used Linux distribution in order to ship the latest security fixes and various bug fixes.

Debian 12.5 is the newest update for the Debian "Bookworm" series. Debian 12.5 updates packages like FileZilla and Dropbear for the Terrapin Attack, the ISL package has been fixed for use on older CPUs, updated timezone data, an infinite loop issue is fixed with PyPDF/PyPDF2, BerkeleyDB read-only back-end support is now enabled for RPM, updated timezone data, and dozens of other security fixes as well as general bug fixes.

Debian 12 installer


The security fixes span from Chromium and LibreOffice to the X.Org Server, cURL, Firefox ESR, OpenJDK, and plenty of other widely-used software.

Downloads and more details on the Debian 12.5 point release via Debian.org.
6 Comments
Related News
Debian 64-bit time_t Transition Underway For Addressing Y2038 Problem On 32-bit Systems
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
Debian 12.4 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
Debian Repeals The Merged "/usr" Movement Moratorium
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Leaning Toward Low-Latency Kernel Optimizations By Default
Debian 64-bit time_t Transition Underway For Addressing Y2038 Problem On 32-bit Systems
Redox OS Porting More Linux Software Over, Including COSMIC Apps
The Greenfield In-Browser Wayland Compositor Is Fast Enough For Gaming
LLVM/Clang Can Work Fine As A GCC Replacement For Linux Distributions