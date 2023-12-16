Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 16 December 2023 at 01:50 PM EST. 7 Comments
DEBIAN
There was recently a mini DebConf in Cambridge where the Debian GNU/Linux release team held a spring and figured out some items moving forward, including the dim future for i386 moving forward.

The Debian release team decided that the Linux kernel, Debian Installer, and Debian image teams will "cease to support i386 in the near future."

Debian Linux 11


Debian developer Paul Gevers shared from this Cambridge sprint:
A future for the i386 architecture
==================================

Insofar as they still do, we anticipate that the kernel, d-i and images teams will cease to support i386 in the near future. Following that, there are two routes into running i386:

1. as a multi-arch option on an otherwise amd64 system
2. as an i386 chroot on another architecture system

We're not planning to make i386 a partial architecture in the way Ubuntu has, arch:any will still contain i386 so everything builds by default. Maintainers who wish to drop i386 support can do so *after* coordination with the reverse (build) dependencies of their package, as with dropping support for any other architecture. We also like to note that we have no opposition to changes to the baseline when these changes land (it's a port matter).

More details on the other items discussed by the Debian release team can be found via the mailing list. But considering other Linux distributions have been moving away from i386 for years and some Linux distributions even raising their x86-64 micro-architecture baselines, it's not too surprising to see Debian also finally moving more away from i386 especially ahead of Debian 13 releasing in roughly two years.
7 Comments
Related News
Debian 12.4 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
Debian Repeals The Merged "/usr" Movement Moratorium
Debian 12.2 Released With Various Security Fixes, AMD Inception Microcode
Debian Dropping Its 32-bit MIPS Little Endian "mipsel" Port
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Wine 9.0-rc1 Released With Upgraded VKD3D, Wine Wayland Improvements
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion
Intel Striving To Overhaul Their Multiple Ethernet Linux Drivers: "The Great Code Dedup"
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support