Debian 12.4 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Debian 12.4 was released in place of Debian 12.3 after pulling in Linux 6.1.66 LTS that isn't affected by the EXT4 corruption bug on the prior few point release versions.
Debian 12.4 fixes a local privilege escalation vulnerability in Amanda, Emerald theme based artwork for Debian Edu 12, support for Unicode 15.1 in different components, support for Zstd compression in libsolv, and dozens of other bug and security fixes.
Downloads and more information on the Debian 12.4 release via Debian.org.