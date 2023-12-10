Debian 12.4 Released With Dozens Of Fixes

11 December 2023
Following Debian 12.3 being delayed due to an EXT4 data corruption bug briefly appearing in released Linux 6.1 LTS releases, Debian 12.3 has been replaced by Debian 12.4 and comes with dozens of bug fixes.

Debian 12.4 was released in place of Debian 12.3 after pulling in Linux 6.1.66 LTS that isn't affected by the EXT4 corruption bug on the prior few point release versions.

Debian 12.4 fixes a local privilege escalation vulnerability in Amanda, Emerald theme based artwork for Debian Edu 12, support for Unicode 15.1 in different components, support for Zstd compression in libsolv, and dozens of other bug and security fixes.

Debian 12 installer


Downloads and more information on the Debian 12.4 release via Debian.org.
