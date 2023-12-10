Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
A "subtle interaction" between Iomap and EXT4 is being blamed for this possible EXT4 file-system data corruption bug that is found on the likes of Linux 6.1.64 and 6.1.55 point releases. The new Linux 6.1.66 point release already reverts the problematic commit.
The Debian bug report on the matter describes it as "non-serious data loss" so it should be recoverable. But the timing was bad as Debian 12.3 was due to be released with an affected kernel build, so now instead Debian 12.3 has been delayed.
Debian 12 users are recommended against upgrading their systems until the Linux 6.1.66-based kernel image is rolled out to Debian mirrors soon.
This EXT4 data corruption headache comes just days after the out-of-tree OpenZFS file-system was also dealing with its own (and unrelated to this) data corruption bug.