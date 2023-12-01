OpenZFS 2.2.2 & OpenZFS 2.1.14 Released To Fix Data Corruption Issue

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 1 December 2023 at 12:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
Following a rare but nasty data corruption issue, OpenZFS 2.2.2 and OpenZFS 2.1.14 were released this evening to address the problem.

The announcements tonight explain of the OpenZFS data corruption bug:
Note: This release contains an important fix for a data corruption bug. Full details are in the issue (#15526) and bug fix (#15571). There's also a developer's bug summary that gives a good overview. We recommend everyone either upgrade to 2.2.2 or 2.1.14 to get the fix. The bug can cause data corruption due to an incorrect dirty dnode check. This bug is very hard to hit, and really only came to light due to changes in cp in coreutils 9.x. It's extremely unlikely that the bug was ever hit on EL7, EL8, or EL9 when running cp since they all use coreutils 8.x which performs file copies differently.

So all OpenZFS users are recommended to upgrade to OpenZFS 2.1.14 or OpenZFS 2.2.2.

OpenZFS logo


OpenZFS 2.2.2 additionally contains a few additional fixes including for Linux 6.6 compatibility, fixing building on FreeBSD 12, and other random issues.
2 Comments
Related News
Btrfs Slated To Make Use Of New Mount API In Linux 6.8
OpenZFS Is Still Battling A Data Corruption Issue
OpenZFS 2.2.1 Released Due To A Block Cloning Bug Causing Data Corruption
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
EROFS No Longer Treating MicroLZMA Compression As Experimental
Bcachefs Lands Big Scalability Improvement, Disables Debug Option By Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining