OpenZFS 2.2.2 & OpenZFS 2.1.14 Released To Fix Data Corruption Issue
Following a rare but nasty data corruption issue, OpenZFS 2.2.2 and OpenZFS 2.1.14 were released this evening to address the problem.
The announcements tonight explain of the OpenZFS data corruption bug:
Note: This release contains an important fix for a data corruption bug. Full details are in the issue (#15526) and bug fix (#15571). There's also a developer's bug summary that gives a good overview. We recommend everyone either upgrade to 2.2.2 or 2.1.14 to get the fix. The bug can cause data corruption due to an incorrect dirty dnode check. This bug is very hard to hit, and really only came to light due to changes in cp in coreutils 9.x. It's extremely unlikely that the bug was ever hit on EL7, EL8, or EL9 when running cp since they all use coreutils 8.x which performs file copies differently.
So all OpenZFS users are recommended to upgrade to OpenZFS 2.1.14 or OpenZFS 2.2.2.
OpenZFS 2.2.2 additionally contains a few additional fixes including for Linux 6.6 compatibility, fixing building on FreeBSD 12, and other random issues.
