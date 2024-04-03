Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Bcachefs Sees More Fixes For Linux 6.9-rc4, Reiterates Its Experimental Nature
Bcachefs fixes for Linux 6.9-rc4 fix the recovery code for multi-device file-systems to avoid looping, fixing a major performance regression under high IOPS multi-threaded write workloads that was introduced during the merge window, and other fixes to this open-source file-system.
Kent Overstreet also added in last night's pull request:
Hi Linus, another batch of fixes for you...
And on the subject of the rc3 announcement - yes, let's please dial back the excitement _just_ a bit, it's seemed a bit unhinged at times; bcachefs is still marked as experimental for a reason.
You shouldn't be running bcachefs just yet if you'll be sad if things are offline for a bit (where a bit has been for a few people a week or two); IOW, this is still very much for early adopters and people who are willing and able to help test and debug.
Worst case scenario you're not going to lose data, as long as you can be patient, but I'm still debugging issues where we get stuck in recovery (= filesystem offline).
That said - things are coming together quite nicely. Will have more to say at LSF...
All the Bcachefs patch details for this week via this pull request.