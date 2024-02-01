Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Debian 64-bit time_t Transition Underway For Addressing Y2038 Problem On 32-bit Systems
For the Year 2038 problem where the Unix time will no longer fit within a signed 32-bit integer after 19 January 2038, Debian developers are working to ensure their next release will be able to run past that point. Their primary focus is on 32-bit ARM but other 32-bit architectures are affected as well.
The 64-bit time_t transition involves more than 1,200 library packages that may have ABI breakage as a result of changing the data type. Debian and Ubuntu developer Steve Langasek calls this the largest cross-archive ABI transition ever for Debian.
Those interested in the work being carried out by Debian so their 32-bit software will be able to properly handle the Year 2038 can be found via the Debian Wiki. Steve Langasek posted to the Debian-devel-announce list today about the ongoing transition that will hopefully see much of the work settle after the weekend.
Debian 13 "Trixie" should be out in 2025 allowing plenty of time for this Y2038 handling to be completed.