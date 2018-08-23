Codeplay Outs SYCL-Based ComputeCpp 1.0, Running Parallel C++ Code On Multiple Platforms
23 August 2018
Codeplay, the company behind tools like clspv for running OpenCL C code on Vulkan, today released ComputeCpp 1.0.

ComputeCpp 1.0 is built upon the Khronos Group's SYCL 1.2.1 standard and is designed to write standard C++ code for heterogeneous systems that in turn can run across processors and accelerators from a variety of vendors -- in effect, everywhere.

ComputeCpp 1.0 + SYCL is geared for workloads like high performance computing, computer vision, and AI. ComputeCpp is the first conformant implementation of SYCL 1.2.1. It is built on top of OpenCL and C++14.

More details via the Codeplay press release and developer.codeplay.com.
