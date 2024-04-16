Khronos Releases OpenXR 1.1 For Cross-Platform AR/VR Development

The Khronos Group on Monday released OpenXR 1.1 as the latest version of this industry standard for open, cross-platform development for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) devices.OpenXR 1.1 promotes a number of extensions into the core specification to help with reducing fragmentation and simplifying development. Now part of OpenXR 1.1 core are local floor, stereo with foveated rendering, grip surface, XrUuid, and xrLocateSpaces.OpenXR 1.1 also introduces a number of new interaction profile improvements, various clarifications to the spec, new error codes, color without alpha channel support, and other features.

More details on the big OpenXR 1.1 spec update via Khronos.org