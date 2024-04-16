Khronos Releases OpenXR 1.1 For Cross-Platform AR/VR Development

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 16 April 2024 at 05:55 AM EDT. 1 Comment
STANDARDS
The Khronos Group on Monday released OpenXR 1.1 as the latest version of this industry standard for open, cross-platform development for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) devices.

OpenXR 1.1 promotes a number of extensions into the core specification to help with reducing fragmentation and simplifying development. Now part of OpenXR 1.1 core are local floor, stereo with foveated rendering, grip surface, XrUuid, and xrLocateSpaces.

OpenXR 1.1 also introduces a number of new interaction profile improvements, various clarifications to the spec, new error codes, color without alpha channel support, and other features.

OpenXR 1.1 logo


More details on the big OpenXR 1.1 spec update via Khronos.org.
1 Comment
Related News
OpenCL 3.0.16 Released With One New Extension, Semaphores & External Memory Finalized
More Organizations Join The Ultra Ethernet Consortium, v1.0 Spec In Q3
Linux Foundation Gets Involved With Lottie To Develop Formal File Format Specification
PoCL 5.0 Released With Transparent OpenCL Over Networked Systems Capability
Intel, AMD, Red Hat / IBM, Meta & Others Launch The AI Alliance
AOMedia Announces Royalty-Free IAMF Audio Container Specification
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them