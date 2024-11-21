Khronos Announces Slang Initiative From Open-Source NVIDIA Code
On top of an exciting Vulkan spec update out today, The Khronos Group has announced the Slang Initiative based on NVIDIA's open-source Slang compiler code.
The Khronos Group will be overseeing the development of the open-source Slang shader language and compiler.
"Slang empowers real-time graphics developers with innovative features that complement existing shading languages, including modular code development, portable deployment to multiple target APIs, and neural computation in graphics shaders. Hosting under multi-company governance at Khronos will enable and foster industry-wide collaboration to drive Slang’s continued evolution.
...
Khronos has established a unique governance model to ensure Slang remains open and responsive to developers. Hosted on GitHub and licensed under Apache 2.0, the Slang open-source project will follow best practices for technical development while fostering an active, self-governing contributor community. Contributors can influence language design, improve the codebase, and address bugs, with opportunities to earn elevated rights within the project—independent of Khronos membership."
More details on the Slang Initiative via today's Khronos press release. For a concise overview, below are some slides sent over by Khronos to sum up the Slang Initiative:
The Slang project can be found on Shader-Slang.com.
