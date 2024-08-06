NVMe 2.1 Specifications Published With New Capabilities

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 6 August 2024 at 12:49 PM EDT. 6 Comments
As part of the Flash Memory Summit this week, the NVMe 2.1 specifications were published today including the NVMe 2.1 Base specification, Command Set specifications (NVM Command Set, ZNS Command Set, Key Value Command Set), Transport specifications (PCIe Transport, Fibre Channel Transport, RDMA Transport and TCP Transport) and the NVMe Management Interface specification.

NVM Express published three new specifications and eight updated specifications as part of this update for FMS 2024. The new/updated specs hope to better unify storage across AI, cloud, client, and the enterprise landscape.

New NVMe capabilities with the revised specifications include:
- Enabling live migration of PCIe NVMe controllers between NVM subsystems.
- New host-directed data placement for SSDs that simplifies ecosystem integration and is backwards compatible with previous NVMe specifications.
- Support for offloading some host processing to NVMe storage devices.
- A network boot mechanism for NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™).
- Support for NVMe over Fabrics zoning.
- Ability to provide host management of encryption keys and highly granular encryption with Key Per I/O.
- Security enhancements such as support for TLS 1.3, a centralized authentication verification entity for DH-HMAC-CHAP, and post sanitization media verification.
- Management enhancements including support for high availability out-of-band management, management over I3C, out-of-band management asynchronous events and dynamic creation of exported NVM subsystems from underlying NVM subsystem physical resources.

Those wanting to learn more about today's NVMe specification updates and additions can do so at NVMExpress.org.
