Linux Foundation, Intel & Others Launch The Open Platform for Enterprise AI

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 16 April 2024 at 05:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
STANDARDS
The Linux Foundation along with industry stakeholders like Intel, Red Hat, Hugging Face, MariaDB, Cloudera, and others have launched the Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA) as a new enterprise AI collaborative effort.

In today's announcement of the Open Platform for Enterprise AI it's explained as:
"This pioneering initiative unites industry leaders, including Anyscale, Cloudera, Datastax, Domino Data Lab, Hugging Face, Intel, KX, MariaDB Foundation, Minio, Qdrant, Red Hat, SAS, VMware (acquired by Broadcom), Yellowbrick Data, Zilliz and more to champion the development of open, multi-provider, robust, and composable GenAI systems.

The mission of LF AI & Data is to build and support an open artificial intelligence (AI) and data community and drive open source innovation in the AI and data domains by enabling collaboration and the creation of new opportunities for all members of the community. OPEA aims to facilitate and enable the development of flexible, scalable GenAI systems that harness the best open source innovation from across the ecosystem."

Intel has out their own blog post as well talking up this new open-source enterprise AI effort.

OPEA logo


The new OPEA.dev project website describes the planned platform deliverables as:
- Detailed framework of composable building blocks for state-of-the-art generative AI systems including LLMs, data stores, and prompt engines
- Architectural blueprints of retrieval-augmented generative AI component stack structure and end-to-end workflows
- A four-step assessment for grading generative AI systems around performance, features, trustworthiness and enterprise-grade readiness

Interesting times ahead in the AI space...
