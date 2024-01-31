Linux Foundation Gets Involved With Lottie To Develop Formal File Format Specification

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 31 January 2024 at 12:28 PM EST. 7 Comments
STANDARDS
The newest frontier by the Linux Foundation is getting involved with coming up with a formal file format specification for Lottie, the vector graphics animation format based on JSON.

Lottie has seen a lot of interest in recent years as a JSON-based vector graphics animation format with support ranging from Microsoft Windows to Adobe integration via plug-ins and more. The Linux Foundation today announced the Lottie Animation Community (LAC) as a new format specification body. Those forming this community are the likes of Google, LottieFiles, Airbnb, Hernan Torrisi as the original Lottie developer, and others to come up with a formal format specification.

Lottie logo


The Lottie Action Community hosted by the Linux Foundation will establish the formal format specification as well as work on promotion and adoption of this vector graphics animation format.

More details via the Linux Foundation press release. Those wanting to learn more about Lottie itself can do so via their GitHub site.
7 Comments
Related News
PoCL 5.0 Released With Transparent OpenCL Over Networked Systems Capability
Intel, AMD, Red Hat / IBM, Meta & Others Launch The AI Alliance
AOMedia Announces Royalty-Free IAMF Audio Container Specification
UCIe 1.1 Specification Released For Universal Chiplet Interconnect
Khronos Releases ANARI 1.0 As Cross-Platform 3D Rendering Engine API
OpenCL 3.0.14 Released With New Extension For Command Buffer Multi-Device
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements