Linux Foundation Gets Involved With Lottie To Develop Formal File Format Specification

The newest frontier by the Linux Foundation is getting involved with coming up with a formal file format specification for Lottie, the vector graphics animation format based on JSON.Lottie has seen a lot of interest in recent years as a JSON-based vector graphics animation format with support ranging from Microsoft Windows to Adobe integration via plug-ins and more. The Linux Foundation today announced the Lottie Animation Community (LAC) as a new format specification body. Those forming this community are the likes of Google, LottieFiles, Airbnb, Hernan Torrisi as the original Lottie developer, and others to come up with a formal format specification.

The Lottie Action Community hosted by the Linux Foundation will establish the formal format specification as well as work on promotion and adoption of this vector graphics animation format.More details via the Linux Foundation press release . Those wanting to learn more about Lottie itself can do so via their GitHub site