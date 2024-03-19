More Organizations Join The Ultra Ethernet Consortium, v1.0 Spec In Q3

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 19 March 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT.
STANDARDS
Announced last summer was the Ultra Ethernet Consortium started by the Linux Foundation along with AMD, Intel, Cisco, Meta, Microsoft, Broadcom, and other organizations. Ultra Ethernet aims for high performance networking for the likes of AI and HPC. The group announced today they've courted an additional 45 organizations to become members of this consortium and they are on track for their v1.0 specification in Q3.

The Linux Foundation issued a press release today that they've tapped 45 new members for working on this Ethernet-based communication stack. In addition to the founding members like Intel, AMD, Microsoft, and Meta, some more recent members include IBM, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Alibaba, Synopsys, ByteDance, Baidu, Dell Technologies, Marvell, Fujitsu, Tencent, and many others. Members can be found via the consortium site at UltraEthernet.org.

Ultra Ethernet logo


The press release today also reaffirms they are aiming for the Ultra Ethernet 1.0 specification for the third quarter of this year. There is also a Ultra Ethernet blog post out today highlighting progress toward the v1.0 specification.
