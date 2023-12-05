Intel, AMD, Red Hat / IBM, Meta & Others Launch The AI Alliance

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 5 December 2023 at 09:00 AM EST. 13 Comments
The AI Alliance has launched as a consortium focused on advancing open, safe, and responsible AI.

The AI Alliance was announced this morning and backed by many of the biggest hardware and software companies out there: AMD, Anyscale, CERN, Cerebras, Cleveland Clinic, Cornell University, Dartmouth, Dell Technologies, EPFL, ETH, Hugging Face, Imperial College London, Intel, INSAIT, Linux Foundation, MLCommons, MOC Alliance operated by Boston University and Harvard University, NASA, NSF, Oracle, Partnership on AI, Red Hat, Roadzen, ServiceNow, Sony Group, Stability AI, University of California Berkeley, University of Illinois, University of Notre Dame, The University of Tokyo, Yale University and other organizations.

AI Alliance


These organizations want to focus on developing benchmarks and evaluation standards, open foundation models with diverse modalities, foster a vibrant AI hardware accelerator ecosystem, support global AI skills building and research, developing educational content, and work on other initiatives around open AI development.

More details on the AI Alliance can be found via Red Hat's press release. The AI Alliance website is TheAlliance.ai.
