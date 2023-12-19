Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
PoCL 5.0 Released With Transparent OpenCL Over Networked Systems Capability
PoCL-Remote is the new code in PoCL 5.0 that allows for OpenCL to be transparently used across networked systems. Permitting OpenCL support on the other networked systems, PoCL-Remote allows seamlessly using OpenCL on those remote hosts. This PoCL-Remote handling is done over TCP/IP but there is no encryption/authentication so it's just intended for LAN uses. The performance also may not be all that great depending upon how latency sensitive your OpenCL application is and other possible performance bottlenecks.
PoCL 5.0 also adds new NVIDIA CUDA driver features for providing partial OpenCL 3.0 support, the NVIDIA back-end now supports program-scope variables and OpenCL 2.0 atomics, and various other new OpenCL extensions are implemented. PoCL 5.0 also brings improved SPIR-V handling. There is also better RISC-V processor support with PoCL 5.0 as well as an experimental built-in kernel library based FPGA back-end.
Downloads and more information on today's PoCL 5.0 release via PortableCL.org.