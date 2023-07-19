Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ultra Ethernet Consortium Started By LF, Intel, AMD, Meta, HPE & Others
The Ultra Ethernet Consortium aims to accelerate networking to better handle today's HPC and AI / machine learning workloads. Per today's press release the consortium will focus on:
Protocols, electrical and optical signaling characteristics, application program interfaces and/or data structures for Ethernet communicationsSee more details within today's press release.
Link-level and end-to-end network transport protocols to extend or replace existing link and transport protocols
Link-level and end-to-end congestion, telemetry and signaling mechanisms; each of the foregoing suitable for artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing environments
Software, storage, management and security constructs to facilitate a variety of workloads and operating environments
The Ultra Ethernet Consortium is hosted at UltraEthernet.org.