Ultra Ethernet Consortium Started By LF, Intel, AMD, Meta, HPE & Others

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 19 July 2023 at 09:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX NETWORKING
The Linux Foundation has established the Ultra Ethernet Consortium "UED" as an industry-wide effort founded by AMD, Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Eviden, HPE, Intel, Meta, and Microsoft for designing a new Ethernet-based communication stack architecture for high performance networking.

The Ultra Ethernet Consortium aims to accelerate networking to better handle today's HPC and AI / machine learning workloads. Per today's press release the consortium will focus on:
Protocols, electrical and optical signaling characteristics, application program interfaces and/or data structures for Ethernet communications

Link-level and end-to-end network transport protocols to extend or replace existing link and transport protocols

Link-level and end-to-end congestion, telemetry and signaling mechanisms; each of the foregoing suitable for artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing environments

Software, storage, management and security constructs to facilitate a variety of workloads and operating environments
See more details within today's press release.

Ultra Ethernet logo


The Ultra Ethernet Consortium is hosted at UltraEthernet.org.
