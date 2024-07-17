Linux 6.11 Sees New Wired & Wireless Networking Hardware Support

The networking subsystem updates have landed for the Linux 6.11 kernel with support for a variety of new wireless and wired networking hardware.

The Linux networking subsystem continues to see a wide assortment of new hardware support each cycle from consumer components to server platforms as well as various chipsets internal to different hyperscalers. With Linux 6.11 networking some of the key highlights include:

- New drivers for Tehuti Networks TN40xx, Meta internal NIC chips, Ethernet MAC on Airoha EN7581 SoCs, and Renesas Ethernet-TSN devices.

- The Microsoft vNIC network driver can support page sizes other than 4KB now on ARM64.

- The VirtIO network driver now supports AF_XDP Rx zero-copy handling and support for Byte Queue Limits.

- The Aquantia driver has added support for the AQR115C PHY.

- The Realtek driver adds support for the RTL8224 2.5Gbps PHY.

- The Intel IWLWIFI driver enables P2P low-latency mode by default.

- Multi-Link Operation (MLO) mode is re-enabled for the Intel WiFi driver as well as being added to the MediaTek MT7925 driver.

- Intel E825C product support with 56Gbps PHYs.

- HW-GRO support within the NVIDIA/Mellanox driver.

- Networking driver API improvements around Power Sourcing (PoE) status with power, class, and failure reasons.

- RISC-V 64-bit BPF JIT improvements.

- The Qualcomm ATH12K driver adds support Spatial Multiplexing Power Save (SMPS) in 6 GHz band, support for dynamic VLAN, and supprt for multiple BSSID (MBSSID) and Enhanced Multi-BSSID Advertisements (EMA).

- The Realtek RTW89 driver is preparing for RTL8852BE-VT support. This driver also now supports Wake on WLAN for its WiFi 6 chipsets.

- The Realtek RTLWIFI driver adds RTL8192DU support.

- The Intel Bluetooth BTINTEL driver adds support for the BlazarU core and Whale Peak2 hardware.

- The BTUSB Bluetooth driver has added support for the Realtek RTL8852BE ID 0x13d3:0x3591.

See the networking pull for more details on all the networking feature changes for Linux 6.11.
