Samba 4.20 Released With WSP Search Client, Service Witness Protocol

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 28 March 2024
Samba 4.20 is out as the newest feature update to this free software implementation for SMB networking protocol support and others to enhance file/print interoperability with Microsoft Windows systems.

With Samba 4.20, the samba-tool now provides client-side support for Group Managed Service accounts, Samba now by default builds new experimental Windows Search Protocol (WSP) client support with the "wspsearch" command-line utility, support with smbcacls to saving/restoring DACLs in a file, Samba AC/DC support for Authentication Silos and Authentication Policies, and other changes.

The new-by-default wspsearch CLI client for Windows Search Protocol allows a WSP search request to be sent to a server with WSP support.

Samba 4.20 also adds Service Witness Protocol (MS-SWN) support so clients can monitor their current SMB connection to a cluster node by asking another cluster node if the IP address to the original cluster changes or becomes available from its perspective.

Samba 4.20 also drops the dependency upon the Perl JSON module, a few minor changes to the Samba configuration files, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on Wednesday's Samba 4.20 release via Samba.org.
