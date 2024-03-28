Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Samba 4.20 Released With WSP Search Client, Service Witness Protocol
With Samba 4.20, the samba-tool now provides client-side support for Group Managed Service accounts, Samba now by default builds new experimental Windows Search Protocol (WSP) client support with the "wspsearch" command-line utility, support with smbcacls to saving/restoring DACLs in a file, Samba AC/DC support for Authentication Silos and Authentication Policies, and other changes.
The new-by-default wspsearch CLI client for Windows Search Protocol allows a WSP search request to be sent to a server with WSP support.
Samba 4.20 also adds Service Witness Protocol (MS-SWN) support so clients can monitor their current SMB connection to a cluster node by asking another cluster node if the IP address to the original cluster changes or becomes available from its perspective.
Samba 4.20 also drops the dependency upon the Perl JSON module, a few minor changes to the Samba configuration files, and other fixes.
Downloads and more details on Wednesday's Samba 4.20 release via Samba.org.