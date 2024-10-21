Intel IWD 3.0 Wireless Daemon Released For Linux Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 21 October 2024 at 08:40 AM EDT. 12 Comments
LINUX NETWORKING
Intel's iNet Wireless Daemon (IWD) for Linux systems is out with a v3.0 release for this featureful and modern alternative to WPA_Supplicant.

It's been nearly two years since IWD 2.0 and in that time many 2.xx updates with IWD 2.22 having been the most recent stable release from September. With IWD 3.0 there aren't a whole lot of new changes but besides bug fixes the main addition is experimental support for External Authentication.
- Fix issue with handling alpha2 code for United Kingdom.
- Fix issue with handling empty TX/RX bitrate attributes.
- Fix issue with handling RSSI polling fallback workaround.
- Fix issue with handling harmless cloned information elements.
- Add experimental support for External Authentication feature.

The External Authentication feature is described in this IWD commit as:
"Certain FullMAC drivers do not expose CMD_ASSOCIATE/CMD_AUTHENTICATE, but lack the ability to fully offload SAE connections to the firmware. Such connections can still be supported on such firmware by using CMD_EXTERNAL_AUTH & CMD_FRAME. The firmware sets the NL80211_FEATURE_SAE bit (which implies support for CMD_AUTHENTICATE, but oh well), and no other offload extended features.

When CMD_CONNECT is issued, the firmware sends CMD_EXTERNAL_AUTH via unicast to the owner of the connection. The connection owner is then expected to send SAE frames with the firmware using CMD_FRAME and receive authenticate frames using unicast CMD_FRAME notifications as well. Once SAE authentication completes, userspace is expected to send a final CMD_EXTERNAL_AUTH back to the kernel with the corresponding status code. On failure, a non-0 status code should be used."

The IWD 3.0 wireless daemon is available for download from kernel.org for those rolling it on their own rather than just relying upon your Linux distribution packages.
12 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.12-rc3 Released With Some Late NTFS Driver Enhancements
NetworkManager 1.50 Released - Now Ensures Offensive Terms Don't Appear In Settings
OpenVPN Kernel Driver Patches Updated For Improving VPN Performance
Device Memory TCP Included With The Networking Changes For Linux 6.12
New Rust PHY Network Driver To Be Merged In Linux 6.12
WPA_Supplicant 2.11 Released With WiFi 7 EHT & Many Other New Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Concerns Raised Over Bitwarden Moving Further Away From Open-Source
Linus Torvalds Growing Frustrated By Buggy Hardware & Theoretical CPU Attacks
"100% Free" GNU Boot Discovers Again They Have Been Shipping Non-Free Code
AMD Linux Graphics Driver To Switch To More Aggressive Power Heuristics By Default
Ubuntu Considers Replacing initramfs-tools With Dracut
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Demonstrated On Windows
ReiserFS File-System Expected To Be Removed With Linux 6.13
NVIDIA Is Helping To Improve Linux's Dynamic Display Mux Support For Laptops