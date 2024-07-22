WPA_Supplicant 2.11 Released With WiFi 7 EHT & Many Other New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 22 July 2024 at 08:42 PM EDT.
LINUX NETWORKING
Released this weekend was a new version of WPA_Supplicant along with hostapd for this WiFI Protected Access client and IEEEE-802.1x supplicant. WPA_Supplicant 2.11 is the first major release of this software since early 2022 and as a result comes packing many changes.

WPA_Supplicant 2.11 and an updated host AP driver (hostapd) are available as the first major releases since January 2022. With WPA_Supplicant 2.11 some of the new features/changes include:

- WiFi Easy Connect now supports DPP Release 3 and allows configurator parameters to be provided during the configuration exchange.

- Preliminary support for EHT/IEEE 802.11be/Wi-Fi 7. Great seeing WPA_Supplicant now handle WiFi 7 Extremely High Throughput (EHT) and goes along with upstream Linux kernel driver work that's been happening around WiFi 7 / EHT support.

- OpenSSL 3.0 API changes.

- WPA_Supplicant's SAE code now supports fetching the password from a RADIUS server.

- IMSI privacy support for EAP-SIM/AKA.

- Support for Unsynchronized Service Discovery (USD).

- Preliminary support for RADIUS/TLS.

- Improved mitigation against DoS attacks when PMF is used.

- Many other new features like PASN support for secure ranging and extended Multiple BSSID support.

Downloads and more details on the WPA_Supplicant 2.11 release for this software widely relied upon by Linux desktops/networks as part of the WiFi stack can be found via the release announcement.
