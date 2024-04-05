OpenCL 3.0.16 Released With One New Extension, Semaphores & External Memory Finalized

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 5 April 2024 at 06:23 AM EDT. 14 Comments
STANDARDS
OpenCL 3.0 debuted back in 2020 and while we haven't heard talks of any major revision on the horizon, it does continue to see new point releases. Released on Thursday was OpenCL 3.0.16 that adds one new extension while finalizing eight formerly provisional extensions.

The new extension with OpenCL 3.0.16 is cl_khr_kernel_clock, which allows the ability for a kernel to sample the value from one of three clocks provided by compute units. The cl_khr_kernel_clock kernel clock extension was worked on by Arm, Imagination, Intel, and Qualcomm engineers.

The extensions that have been finalized after previously being published as provisional extensions include: cl_khr_semaphore, cl_khr_external_semaphore, cl_khr_external_semaphore_opaque_fd, cl_khr_external_semaphore_sync_fd, cl_khr_external_memory, cl_khr_external_memory_dma_buf, cl_khr_external_memory_opaque_fd, and cl_khr_external_memory_win32. Basically OpenCL's semaphores and external memory functionality is now finalized.

OpenCL 3.0 slide


OpenCL 3.0.16 also contains several clarifications, strengthened the requirements for the CL_DEVICE_TYPE query, and various other minor changes to this open compute specification.

Downloads for the OpenCL 3.0.16 spec are available from GitHub.
14 Comments
Related News
More Organizations Join The Ultra Ethernet Consortium, v1.0 Spec In Q3
Linux Foundation Gets Involved With Lottie To Develop Formal File Format Specification
PoCL 5.0 Released With Transparent OpenCL Over Networked Systems Capability
Intel, AMD, Red Hat / IBM, Meta & Others Launch The AI Alliance
AOMedia Announces Royalty-Free IAMF Audio Container Specification
UCIe 1.1 Specification Released For Universal Chiplet Interconnect
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS