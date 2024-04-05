Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OpenCL 3.0.16 Released With One New Extension, Semaphores & External Memory Finalized
The new extension with OpenCL 3.0.16 is cl_khr_kernel_clock, which allows the ability for a kernel to sample the value from one of three clocks provided by compute units. The cl_khr_kernel_clock kernel clock extension was worked on by Arm, Imagination, Intel, and Qualcomm engineers.
The extensions that have been finalized after previously being published as provisional extensions include: cl_khr_semaphore, cl_khr_external_semaphore, cl_khr_external_semaphore_opaque_fd, cl_khr_external_semaphore_sync_fd, cl_khr_external_memory, cl_khr_external_memory_dma_buf, cl_khr_external_memory_opaque_fd, and cl_khr_external_memory_win32. Basically OpenCL's semaphores and external memory functionality is now finalized.
OpenCL 3.0.16 also contains several clarifications, strengthened the requirements for the CL_DEVICE_TYPE query, and various other minor changes to this open compute specification.
Downloads for the OpenCL 3.0.16 spec are available from GitHub.