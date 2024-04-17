XWayland 24.1 RC Released With Explicit Sync, Improved Rootful & GLAMOR Optimizations
As expected, the first release candidate of the forthcoming XWayland 24.1 is now available ahead of its planned stable debut in May.
This is another big feature update for XWayland to enjoy running X11/X.Org apps/games under Wayland compositors. The XWayland 24.1 release is delivering explicit sync support that's long been brewing throughout the stack and delivers the most noticeable improvements for those using the NVIDIA proprietary Linux graphics driver. Also of NVIDIA relevance in this version is removing the EGLStream back-end now that NVIDIA is finally supporting GBM.
XWayland 24.1 also delivers a number of rootful improvements including HiDPI and fractional scaling for the rootful mode, among other improvements.
XWayland 24.1 also features GLAMOR improvements and GLAMOR OpenGL ES 3.0 shader support for this means of 2D acceleration using OpenGL.
More details on the XWayland 24.1 release candidate via the mailing list. A second release candidate will come followed by the official release likely to occur for XWayland 24.1 around the middle of May.
