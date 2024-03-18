Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan went ahead and merged the change removing the EGLStream back-end from XWayland thus centralizing now on just GBM. The merge request noted:
Now that the NVIDIA proprietary driver has grown support for GBM, the EGLStream backend for NVIDIA GPUs is now superseded by the standard GBM backend in Xwayland.
This code path is therefore not used and hardly ever tested.
Remove support for EGLStream in Xwayland.
That allows for some cleanup.
In turn this lightens up the XWayland code by around 1.5k lines of code with the patches merged today.
Going back a decade, NVIDIA was originally opposed to GBM but thankfully times have changed and XWayland can move on with a GBM-only focus.