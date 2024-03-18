XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 18 March 2024 at 04:05 PM EDT.
WAYLAND
XWayland had targeted both the Generic Buffer Management (GBM) and EGLStream APIs due to NVIDIA not supporting GBM like all of the other Linux drivers. But now that the NVIDIA proprietary Linux graphics driver has been boasting GBM support and advancing with their Wayland platform support in general, XWayland is letting go of the EGLStream mess.

Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan went ahead and merged the change removing the EGLStream back-end from XWayland thus centralizing now on just GBM. The merge request noted:
Now that the NVIDIA proprietary driver has grown support for GBM, the EGLStream backend for NVIDIA GPUs is now superseded by the standard GBM backend in Xwayland.

This code path is therefore not used and hardly ever tested.

Remove support for EGLStream in Xwayland.

That allows for some cleanup.

In turn this lightens up the XWayland code by around 1.5k lines of code with the patches merged today.

NVIDIA against GBM originally


Going back a decade, NVIDIA was originally opposed to GBM but thankfully times have changed and XWayland can move on with a GBM-only focus.
