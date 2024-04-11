X.Org Server Change Allows GLAMOR To Fallback To Software Rendering For Obsolete GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 11 April 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG
For those trying to use the X.Org Server's GLAMOR accelerated 2D rendering on legacy/obsolete GPUs, there's now a fallback in place to allow software rendering to work when encountering crippled hardware.

The existing behavior for GLAMOR was to throw a fatal error when there is a GLSL linking failure but the change merged today allows for falling back to software rendering with GLAMOR.

Old ATI Radeon graphics


Independent contributor Balló György has been pursuing the change for the past half-year to be able to use GLAMOR via software rendering for old systems with limited hardware resources. Namely this can benefit systems with very old graphics like the Intel i915 chipset era (not to be confused with the i915 DRM driver that also supports much newer GPUs) or using the ATI R300 driver.

Intel i915 motherboard from ASRock


Basically for old graphics processors / drivers not able to handle GLAMOR correctly, now at least the X.Org Server GLAMOR code will allow falling back to software rendering rather than just a fatal error. György commented on the performance when using this patch on old hardware:
"I'd love to see it merged as it allows Glamor to be used with the i915 Mesa driver and possibly on other legacy hardware with limited shader support. Performance is similar to the Intel DDX driver and I haven't experienced any issues."

Another user also chimed in during the code review:
"I tested it at mesa 23.3.5 and ran it at mesa 24 for a long time, without any problems with i915 Gallium and a fast glamor. At i915 Gallium GL 2.1 again is available. Without this patch glamor still is not activated at this driver!!"

Today the code was finally merged with X.Org developer Matt Turner commenting, "I guess let's merge it and see what happens."
1 Comment
Related News
Explicit GPU Synchronization Merged For XWayland
X.Org Server & XWayland Hit By Four More Security Issues
The X.Org Foundation Needs More Candidates To Hold An Election
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
X.Org Server & XWayland Updated Due To Another Six Security Vulnerabilities
xf86-video-modesetting Driver Optimization Helps Conserve Intel Power Consumption
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD Says They'll Be Open-Sourcing More Of Their GPU Software Stack & Hardware Docs
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software