libX11 1.8.10 Brings Memory Safety Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 29 July 2024 at 06:23 AM EDT. 5 Comments
X.ORG
Alan Coopersmith of Oracle -- thanks to his work on Solaris and maintaining the X11 support -- continues to be one of the few developers left managing new X.Org software component releases. This weekend Coopersmith released libX11 1.8.10 as the newest version of this client-side library for the core X11 protocol.

The libX11 1.8.10 release has various fixes and improvements that have accumulated over the past several months. Among the work are some memory handling cleanups to improve safety. There are changes to avoid buffer overflows, use of uninitialized variables, memory leaks, and other memory safety work for this C code.

The libX11 1.8.10 release also restores VAX support that is still being used by the NetBSD project. Plus various other changes:
* Re-fix XIM input sometimes jumbled
* Fix various static analysis errors
* Add compose sequences for Arabic hamza, Ezh, and hryvnia currency
* Make colormap private interfaces thread safe
* Fix deadlock in XRebindKeysym()
* Assorted memory handling cleanups
* Restore VAX support still in use by NetBSD

Downloads at X.org.
