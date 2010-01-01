xcompmgr 1.1.10 Released For Classic "Eye Candy" Compositor On X.Org
Xcompmgr 1.1.10 was released yesterday as the newest update to this basic X11 compositor providing "eye candy" effects for classic X.Org usage.
The xcompmgr continues to serve as a basic compositing manager for X.Org servers. Alan Coopersmith at Oracle continues to be maintaining various X.Org software components that otherwise see limited maintenance and very seldom releases these days.
All of the changes in xcompmgr 1.1.10 were drafted by Alan Coopersmith over the past two years, but there are only seven code changes in this update. The xcompmgr 1.1.10 release switches to using C99-style struct initializers, better handling realloc() failures, and other basic code maintenance fixes/updates.
Fans of xcompmgr as a basic X.Org compositor can find the new release on the Xorg mailing list.
