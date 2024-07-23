X.Org Testing Ground Expands Its Scope To Illumos/OpenIndiana

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 23 July 2024 at 06:00 AM EDT. 17 Comments
X.ORG
Coming just a day after posting a big set of patches for improving VRR display support under the X.Org Server, Enrico Weigelt today announced the release of the X.Org Testing Ground v0.0.4 software that now supports OpenIndiana / Illumos (OpenSolaris) in addition to its Linux and BSD platform support.

X.Org Testing Ground was announced back in June as making it easier to build the latest X.Org code from Git. The hope with this toolkit is making it easier to test out the latest X.Org development code across operating systems by users looking for bug fixes and developers simply wanting to deploy more quickly and easily.

OpenIndiana running


With the X.Org Testing Ground v0.0.4 toolkit, Debian/APT-based Linux distributions, FreeBSD 14, NetBSD 10, OpenBSD 7.5, and Illumos / OpenIndiana are the platforms where it's now easy to make use of this software.

Those wanting to learn more to help in facilitate X.Org Server testing can do so via the release announcement.
