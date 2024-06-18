X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit v0.0.2 Adds NetBSD & FreeBSD Support
Last week marked the inaugural release of the X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit to make it easier to compile the X.Org Server. That v0.0.1 release was limited to supporting Debian/Apt-based Linux distributions while now this helper toolkit has been extended to support FreeBSD and NetBSD too.
The main focus on today's X.Org Testing Ground v0.0.2 release is on extending platform coverage to include NetBSD 10 and FreeBSD 14 operating systems too. This open-source tool will auto-detect the host platform and then pick the right jail/chroot to leverage for then easily building and launching the X.Org Server.
The focus with this X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit is on making it easier for users to test out the very latest Git development code for these components in checking for bugs or other issues and moving forward to potentially integrate more CI/CD-type testing.
Those interested in the v0.0.2 release can be find out more information via the xorg-devel mailing list.
