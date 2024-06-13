X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit: Making It Less Difficult To Compile The X Server In 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 13 June 2024 at 09:51 AM EDT. 6 Comments
X.ORG
While the upstream X.Org Server development remains slow with most of the large vendors treating it in maintenance mode and not investing in new features, open-source developer Enrico Weigelt has been one of the few still working to improve the X.Org Server. As part of his work besides pushing new patches and testing of the latest X.Org Server Git state, today he announced the release of the X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit v0.0.1 as a means to help in facilitate testing of the latest X.Org Server Git by making it easier to build it.

The X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit is basically an easier way to build the latest X.Org Server Git code for users wanting to test out the very latest code. The toolkit makes use of schroot for a jailed environment to build and test the latest code. For now this toolkit is focused on just Debian Linux support both for the host system and the jailed environment.

The hope is for the X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit to support other Linux distributions and potentially BSDs like FreeBSD and NetBSD. It's basically an easy way to quickly and easily build and run the very latest X.Org Server code. Right now it's motivated for those eager to test out the X.Org Server Git code for verifying fixes, testing new functionality, etc, but where the user may not otherwise be familiar with or comfortable compiling this X.Org code from scratch. Eventually the X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit may incorporate more automated testing and other facilities to help in stressing the latest upstream code.

X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit


Those interested in learning more about the X.Org Testing Ground Toolkit can see the v0.0.1 announcement and find the code via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
6 Comments
Related News
NetBSD On The State & Future Of X.Org/X11
xconsole 1.1 Released - Preparing For Post-Y2038 Support, 18 Years After v1.0
X.Org Server Change Allows GLAMOR To Fallback To Software Rendering For Obsolete GPUs
Explicit GPU Synchronization Merged For XWayland
X.Org Server & XWayland Hit By Four More Security Issues
The X.Org Foundation Needs More Candidates To Hold An Election
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS
Redox OS With COSMIC Apps Is Looking Quite Nice