XWayland 24.1 Planned For Release Next Month With Explicit Sync & Other Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 12 April 2024 at 01:39 PM EDT. 7 Comments
WAYLAND
The XWayland 23.2 series was introduced last August while now release preparations have begun for releasing XWayland 24.1 as the next feature release for this X.Org Server derived code for allowing X11 clients (apps / games) to work within the confines of Wayland environments.

XWayland 24.1 is significant in that its rolling out explicit GPU synchronization support that was started by NVIDIA, the EGLStream back-end is removed in favor of the GBM dominance, HiDPI and fractional scaling for XWayland rootful, and various other rootful mode improvements so it's much more useful now.

XWayland rootful


Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan announced today that he has created the xwayland-24.1 branch of the current XWayland X.Org Server code. He's planning to release the first XWayland 24.1 release candidate next week, a second release candidate in early May, and officially release XWayland 24.1 around the middle of May.

This is great news with XWayland 24.1 bringing many great improvements, especially the explicit sync support, for further polishing the Wayland Linux desktop in 2024. There's still no word on any new X.Org Server feature release itself with no one stepping up to manage that and that current series still on v21.1.
7 Comments
Related News
Wayland 1.23 Planned For Release Around The End Of May
XWayland-Run 0.0.3 Adds Support For KDE's KWin
Wayland Protocols 1.34 Introduces Better Drag & Drop, Explicit DRM Sync Objects
XWayland Rootful Lands HiDPI / Fractional Scaling Support
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
Hyprland Wayland Compositor Celebrates Two Years With A New Release
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software
New EEVDF Linux Scheduler Patches Make It Functionally "Complete"
Wine 9.6 Adds Support For Advanced AVX Features In Register Contexts
GNOME Improving Integration With systemd-homed, Mockups For An OS Installer