XWayland 24.1 Planned For Release Next Month With Explicit Sync & Other Features
XWayland 24.1 is significant in that its rolling out explicit GPU synchronization support that was started by NVIDIA, the EGLStream back-end is removed in favor of the GBM dominance, HiDPI and fractional scaling for XWayland rootful, and various other rootful mode improvements so it's much more useful now.
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan announced today that he has created the xwayland-24.1 branch of the current XWayland X.Org Server code. He's planning to release the first XWayland 24.1 release candidate next week, a second release candidate in early May, and officially release XWayland 24.1 around the middle of May.
This is great news with XWayland 24.1 bringing many great improvements, especially the explicit sync support, for further polishing the Wayland Linux desktop in 2024. There's still no word on any new X.Org Server feature release itself with no one stepping up to manage that and that current series still on v21.1.