XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful

Most Linux desktop users/gamers/enthusiasts are relying on XWayland for X11 client compatibility atop Wayland compositors in the "rootless" mode. With the XWayland rootless mode, X11 applications and games can integrate nicely within a Wayland desktop environment with just the individual client window presented. However, for those interested, the XWayland "rootful" mode has become more capable this year for those wanting to render an entire X11 environment within the Wayland compositor as a window.Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan who contributes extensively to the Wayland ecosystem has begun blogging about improvements to the XWayland rootful mode. Since XWayland 23.1 this year this mode has become more useful with now allowing the geometry/resolution of the desired nested X11 server, optional libdecor integration for providing the title bar / window decorations, and with XWayland 23.2+ is dynamically resizable rootful window.

Those wishing to learn more about the XWayland rootful enhancements being made can find out all the details on Olivier Fourdan's blog