Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan who contributes extensively to the Wayland ecosystem has begun blogging about improvements to the XWayland rootful mode. Since XWayland 23.1 this year this mode has become more useful with now allowing the geometry/resolution of the desired nested X11 server, optional libdecor integration for providing the title bar / window decorations, and with XWayland 23.2+ is dynamically resizable rootful window.
Those wishing to learn more about the XWayland rootful enhancements being made can find out all the details on Olivier Fourdan's blog.