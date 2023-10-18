Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
X.Org's GLAMOR Adds Support For OpenGL ES 3.0 Shaders
Konstantin Pugin contributed the support for GLES3 shaders in GLAMOR as an alternative to GLES2 shaders and desktop OpenGL. This was done since some mobile hardware has OpenGL ES 3.0 support that is "way faster than desktop GL and supports more features."
For systems with OpenGL ES 3.0 support, these new shaders are now used while still retaining GLES2 shader support for legacy environments.
See this merge request for more details on this GLES3 shader support for GLAMOR as good news for faster mobile performance and other OpenGL ES environments that continue to leverage GLAMOR for X11/XWayland acceleration. But as far as when the next X.Org Server release will be (if ever...) remains to be seen with very few involved these days in continued X.Org Server feature development.