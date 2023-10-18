X.Org's GLAMOR Adds Support For OpenGL ES 3.0 Shaders

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 October 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Merged last week to the X.Org Server is support in the 2D-acceleration-via-OpenGL GLAMOR code for allowing OpenGL ES 3.0 (GLES3) shaders.

Konstantin Pugin contributed the support for GLES3 shaders in GLAMOR as an alternative to GLES2 shaders and desktop OpenGL. This was done since some mobile hardware has OpenGL ES 3.0 support that is "way faster than desktop GL and supports more features."

For systems with OpenGL ES 3.0 support, these new shaders are now used while still retaining GLES2 shader support for legacy environments.

GLAMOR + GLES3 shaders


See this merge request for more details on this GLES3 shader support for GLAMOR as good news for faster mobile performance and other OpenGL ES environments that continue to leverage GLAMOR for X11/XWayland acceleration. But as far as when the next X.Org Server release will be (if ever...) remains to be seen with very few involved these days in continued X.Org Server feature development.
