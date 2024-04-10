Lavapipe CPU-Based Vulkan Driver Implements Ray-Tracing Pipelines

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 April 2024 at 02:56 PM EDT. 10 Comments
MESA
Mesa's Lavapipe driver as a software (CPU-based) implementation of the Vulkan API has now implemented support for ray-tracing pipelines.

Since early March Lavapipe has supported various Vulkan ray-tracing features while the latest to hit Mesa 24.1-devel is support for ray-tracing pipelines.

Lavapipe joins the Mesa Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers in supporting VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline for ray-tracing pipelines. Nearly two thousand lines of new code was part of this merge request that hit Mesa 24.1 Git on Tuesday.

Konstantin Seurer who authored the Lavapipe RT pipeline support commented in that merge request:
"Passes CTS. I did not test any games because I did not have time to wait for a frame to render. Performance improvements will come soon(ish)."

So now it's working and in-place although the usefulness for end-users is questionable but may be beneficial for similar testing/comparison purposes and software demonstration purposes as Lavapipe is now and LLVMpipe is to OpenGL.

This is yet another feature for Mesa 24.1 that will debut as stable around the end of May.
