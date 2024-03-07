Mesa's CPU-Based Vulkan Driver Now Supports Ray-Tracing

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 March 2024 at 06:46 AM EST. 15 Comments
MESA
The performance is likely to be atrocious, but the Mesa Lavapipe driver implementing the Vulkan API for CPU-based execution has rolled out support for Vulkan ray-tracing.

Mesa developer Konstantin Seurer managed to implement support for VK_KHR_acceleration_structure, VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations, and VK_KHR_ray_query for Lavapipe. This Lavapipe Vulkan ray-tracing support is based in part on porting code from the emulated ray-tracing worked on for RADV with older Radeon GPUs.

With the merge request that landed this Vulkan ray-tracing support for Lavapipe, Konstantin Seurer shared the screenshot below and wrote "Don't ask about performance":

Lavapipe Vulkan ray-tracing


This (slow) CPU-based Vulkan ray-tracing will be found in Mesa 24.1. Lavapipe joins the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV drivers as the other Mesa Vulkan drivers currently supporting the ray-tracing extensions for Vulkan.
15 Comments
Related News
UWP'ed Mesa Running On Microsoft Xbox, Allowing For New Game Ports With OpenGL
Mesa 24.1 To Raise Limit Supporting More Than Eight Vulkan GPUs Per System
Panthor DRM Driver Set For Linux 6.9, Arm Mali Gen10 Merged To Panfrost Gallium3D
Zink Lands Support For Partial Updates / Damage Handling
Mesa 24.0.2 Brings Many Zink Fixes, More Intel Alder Lake N IDs
RADV Driver Lands Vulkan Video AV1 Decode For Mesa 24.1
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve